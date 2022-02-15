Capital World Investors Sells 915,297 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 915,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.95% of Union Pacific worth $1,196,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 167.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 167.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,718,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $242.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

