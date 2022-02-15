Capula Management Ltd Acquires 32,522 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 253.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.