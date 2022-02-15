Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,246 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.73. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.