Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

