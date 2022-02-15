Capula Management Ltd Purchases 1,039 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.11.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $433.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

