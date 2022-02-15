Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,876 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

