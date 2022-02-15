Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $370.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.57 and its 200-day moving average is $410.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

