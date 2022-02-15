Capula Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,135 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

