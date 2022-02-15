Carbon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,029.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Carbon has a market cap of $2.44 million and $145,029.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,654,683 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

