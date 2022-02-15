Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 366,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,736,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

