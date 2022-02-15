Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 6.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.20. 31,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,648,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

CUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

