Carole Ho Sells 2,918 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $127,399.10.

On Monday, December 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 508,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,902. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.45 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after buying an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

