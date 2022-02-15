Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

