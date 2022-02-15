carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. carsales.com has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

