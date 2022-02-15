Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Lessened by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,648 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $28,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 111.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. 3,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,452. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

