Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 23,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $42.50.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
