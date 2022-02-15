Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carver Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 23,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

