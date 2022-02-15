Casper (CSPR) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $334.60 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,671,863,323 coins and its circulating supply is 3,748,015,832 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

