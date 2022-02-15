Castle Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Castle has a total market cap of $14,927.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00245706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.