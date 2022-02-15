Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 319,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CBIO stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 782,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
CBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
