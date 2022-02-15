Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 319,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CBIO stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 782,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,123 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 653,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

