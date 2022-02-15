Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries accounts for about 8.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 3.15% of Cavco Industries worth $68,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day moving average is $270.27.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

