CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of CBFV opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

