CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.64. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1,053 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 5.27%.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

