Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. 13,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,537. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $783.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDT. Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

