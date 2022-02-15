Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.19 ($7.03) and traded as high as €6.85 ($7.78). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.85 ($7.78), with a volume of 75 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Ceconomy in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.26 ($4.84).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.72 and a 200-day moving average of €6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

