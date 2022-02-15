Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 642,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,814. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

