Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.59 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%.
Cellectis stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.23. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 180.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 111,591 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
