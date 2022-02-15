Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce $91.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the highest is $95.22 million. Celsius reported sales of $35.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $301.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $305.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $507.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsius.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.56. Celsius has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.41 and a beta of 2.17.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

