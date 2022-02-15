CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.54. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 3,610,630 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

