Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.62).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,140.73).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.98 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.33. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

