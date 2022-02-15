Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce $34.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.81 billion and the highest is $35.26 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $136.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CNC stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

