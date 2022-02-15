Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 4.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $40,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.66. 9,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

