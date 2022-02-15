Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 50,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,554,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 5.68.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.