Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.72

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $16.29. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 15,723 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
