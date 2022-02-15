CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.