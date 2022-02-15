Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.65 and traded as high as C$11.04. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$10.88, with a volume of 359,956 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.18%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

