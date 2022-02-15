Centiva Capital LP Acquires 1,337 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $532.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.28. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

