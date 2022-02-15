Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.32 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Man Group plc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.63.

NYSE:RE opened at $293.12 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $296.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

