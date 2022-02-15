Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.21

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.21 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 222 ($3.00). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 391,387 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.99) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of £402.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.21.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

