Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.21

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.21 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 222 ($3.00). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 391,387 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.99) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of £402.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.21.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.