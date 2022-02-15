Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

