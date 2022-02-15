Centric Swap Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $1.83 million and $1.20 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.09 or 0.07028439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.39 or 1.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

