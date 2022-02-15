Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $102.37 million and approximately $372,836.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.34 or 0.07080104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.47 or 1.00062688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,724,316 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

