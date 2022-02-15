Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.70

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 46157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.