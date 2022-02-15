Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.70

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 46157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,518 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

