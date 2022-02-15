Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

