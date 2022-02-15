Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.69. 5,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.88.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

