CertiK (CTK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.48 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $89.54 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,285,370 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.