Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 61,100 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 440,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $900.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $21,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.