Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to post $84.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.21 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $65.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $283.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $342.35 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $344.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRA shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.