Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Trading Up 0.8%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 16,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 45,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)
