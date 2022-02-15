Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Trading Up 0.8%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 16,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 45,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OIGLF)

Chariot Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic margins. It operates through the Exploration and Appraisal; and Corporate segments. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.