Charles F. Lowrey Sells 28,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,387. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

