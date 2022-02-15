Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $327.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

